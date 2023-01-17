Uniontown
Amy Michelle Baird, 57, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital with her loving family by her side.
She was born on September 17, 1965 in Uniontown, a daughter of Nancy Martin Baird McDowell and the late Joseph E. Baird.
In addition to her grandparents, she was preceded in death by her uncles, Eugene “Speedy” Martin, William M. Martin and Samuel A. Martin; and cousins, Derek Eugene Honsaker and Lauren Kara Hice.
Besides her mother, left to cherish her memory is her step-father, Clyde McDowell, of Uniontown; her brother, Joseph R. Baird (Patty), of Colorado; sisters, Shannon Baird Kennedy (Chris), of Uniontown and Leslie Baird of Uniontown. Also, her nephew, Ryan Kennedy, of Uniontown and great-nephew, Cian, both whom she adored.
She is also survived by her aunts and uncles,Tim “Hawk” Martin (Karen), of Hopwood, Deborah Martin Gillis (Walter) of Ohiopyle, Susan Martin Hice (John), of Uniontown and Kimberly Martin Lint (Dave), of Vanderbilt and many cousins.
Amy worked at ABC Daycare for 33 years, where her love for children and their love forher was apparent. She enjoyed boating and fishing on her dad’s pontoon and taking vacations to the beach with her family.
She was the sweetest and kindest person with a heart of gold that always put everyone before herself. She had a witty sense of humor and not a day went by that she didn’t send a cute or funny meme wishing her mom and siblings a great day and to tell them she loved them.
Amy brought so much joy to her family’s lives and to all who knew her and will be forever missed.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, HOPWOOD, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, and until 11 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, with Brother Karl Heiter officiating the service.
Interment will be private for the family.
