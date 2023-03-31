Mount Pleasant
Anastasia P. Kurimcak Clausner, 99, of Mount Pleasant, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Anastasia was born on March 13, 1924, to the late Helen Larko and Julius Kurimcak.
She was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence E. Clausner; her brother, Julius Kurimcak; and niece, Susan Kurimcak.
Before starting a family, she worked at the movie theater and did secretarial work at Levin’s Furniture.
She loved her family first and foremost. She enjoyed flowers, canning, sewing, quilting, embroidery, jigsaw puzzles and game shows.
She was a member of the Visitation Roman Catholic Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Dulcinda (William) Berenson and Dr. Anita (Mike) Fiala; her grandchildren, Rachel (Chris) Gebhardt, Brianna (Bryan) Corder, Michael, Mynor and Marissa Fiala; and great-grandsons, Gabriel Corder and an expectant great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Kurimcak; and niece, Ami (Dan) Sherbondy; and her great-nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington Street, Mount Pleasant, where a Blessing Service will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in the Visitation Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Visitation Cemetery.
To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.