Uniontown
Andre’ William Etheridge, 42, of Uniontown, left this life Wednesday, January 1, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born September 9, 1977, in Washington, D.C., to Ronald and Karan Etheridge of East Millsboro.
Andre’ is survived by his wife, Tawanna, and his daughter, Amaya, both of Uniontown; parents Ronald and Karan Etheridge; grandmother Rosetta Woods of Republic; sister Roni Etheridge of Odenton, Md.; brother Ronald Etheridge Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla.; along with his adored nieces, family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 6, at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, Filbert Orient Road, Cardale. Services have been entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC. in Uniontown. All condolences may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
