McClellandtown
Andrea Kay Shimek, 73, of McClellandtown, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023.
She was born August 15, 1949, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Andrew and Vivian Justice Cubic, Jr.
Andrea was a caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed roller skating, baking, crafting, raising parrots and dogs, and volunteering at Helping Hands Store.
She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church of Footedale, and also The Christian Mothers.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and best friend, Paula Connelly.
Andrea is survived by her husband of 52 years, George Shimek; three children, Daniel Shimek and wife Kimberly of Uniontown, Danielle Guthrie and husband John of Uniontown, and David Shimek, Sr. of McClellandtown; four grandchildren, Austin Wagner, Hannah Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie and David Shimek, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Ava Christine Escalante; brother, Drew Cubic of Nemacolin; along with cousins and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 16, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, February 17, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, with the Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates officiating. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Footedale.
