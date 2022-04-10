formerly of Uniontown
Andrew Anthony Adams, 91, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, in Brookeville, Md.
He was born January 25, 1931, in Uniontown, to Andrew and Anna Adams, the fourth child in a family of nine children.
Andrew was very sociable and was very well liked. He played football and baseball at South Union High School, Uniontown. He enjoyed science and worked on scientific experiments out of the classroom.
He joined the U.S. Navy following graduation from high school and became skilled in electronics and radar equipment. After the Navy, Andy settled in Southern California, working in the aerospace industry on electronic and radar systems on aircraft. He retired to Maryville, Tenn.
Andy is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Evelyn Adams; stepdaughters, Teresa (Dick) Duncan of Washington, DC, and Kim (Rick) Duquette of Alpine, Ariz.; granddaughters, Rachel (Tate) Patterson of Austin, Texas, Paige Duncan of Los Angeles, Calif., and Shelby (Beshad) Duncan of Alexandria, Va.; grandson, Alex Duncan of Washington, DC; brother, Stephen (Judith) Adams of Strongsville, Ohio; and numerous nephews and nieces in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
A private memorial service was held in Brookeville, Md., and burial will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, April 11, in the Knoxville National Cemetery, Knoxville, Tenn.
