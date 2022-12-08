Andrew Bobyak

Richeyville
Andrew "Andy" Bobyak, 94, a Richeyville resident for most of his life, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, in New Hope Gracious Personal Care Home, where he had lived for the past year and a half.
He was born October 7, 1928, in Daisytown, a son of the late John and Mary Simca Bobyak.
Mr. Bobyak was a 1946 graduate of California Area High School, and was employed for many years at the Gateway Mine.
Andy was a very active member of the Richeyville Community Church, where he taught Sunday school classes, served as Sunday school superintendent, and was also a member of the softball team.
He loved fishing, especially with son Tim, golf, and riding bikes with daughter and son-in-law Donna and Jerry Green. He also enjoyed watching golf, football and baseball.
Surviving are five children, Donna Green (Jerry) of Pittsburgh, James Bobyak (Marian) of Westmont, N.J., Linda Holder (Reed) of New Mexico, Timothy Bobyak (Joanne Augustyniak) of Mount Airy, Md., and Brian Bobyak (Sungmin) of Newark, Del.; six grandchildren, Allison Tyler, Max Tyler, Liam Bobyak, Rachel Bobyak Dickson, Katie Bobyak and Christopher Bobyak; a great-grandson, Ethan Tyler; along with nieces and nephews.
Deceased are his wife, Betty Demko Bobyak, who died December 27, 1996; three brothers, Mike, John and Jim; and one sister, Ann.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the time of service, Friday, December 9, in the John B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, with Pastor Glenn Sanders officiating. Interment will follow in Beallsville Cemetery.
Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.
