Andrew E. Johnson

East Millsboro
Andrew E. “Andy” Johnson, 90, of East Millsboro, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, in his home, with his loving family at his side.
He was born August 31, 1930, in Thompson #1, a son of the late Samuel and Sophie Karaffa Johnson.
Andy was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving with the United States Armed Forces as a corporal. He was a lifetime member of The Hopwood AMVETS Post #103 and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #590 in Republic.
Andy was the owner and operator Of A.E. Johnson Tire and Equipment on Route 40 in Grindstone and greatly enjoyed working on Volkswagons.
Andy was a former member of the former Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church of Republic, and a former member of the former St. James Roman Catholic Church in LaBelle.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Johnny, Louis, twin brother George and John Patrick; three sisters, Frances Balabon and Stazie Colinet, and infant sister Katherine.
Andy is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Patricia J. Roebuck Johnson; two daughters, Darla Johnson of Uniontown, and Delaine Marano and husband Keith of Fairchance; one grandson, Andrew Carmen Marano; one sister, Jackie Savini of Thompson #1; sisters-in-law Arlene Sigwalt and husband Raymond of New Salem, and Ellen Johnson of Hopwood; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A very special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, its nurses and nurses aides, Pastor H. David McElroy, Bill Walchock and Cheryl Brumley for all of their wonderful and compassionate care of Andy.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Thursday, August 26, with the Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates officiating, in SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. Full military rites will be accorded by the Hopwood AMVETS Post #103.
Private interment for the family will be held at LaFayette Memorial Park.
