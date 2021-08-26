Andrew E. Johnson

East Millsboro
Andrew E. "Andy" Johnson, 90, of East Millsboro, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, in his home, with his loving family at his side.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Thursday, August 26, with the Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates officiating, in SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. Full military rites will be accorded by the Hopwood AMVETS Post #103.
Private interment for the family will be held at LaFayette Memorial Park.
