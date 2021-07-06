Rices Landing
Andrew F. Demaske Jr., age 89, of Rices Landing, passed away Friday, July 2, at the home of his daughter in Greensboro.
He was born August 13, 1931, at Woodside, in Fayette County, a son of the late Andrew F. Demaske Sr. and Leona Blout Demaske Watson.
He was a 1950 graduate of Point Marion High School. On May 23, 1953, he married Beverly J. Herrington Demaske, who passed away April 1, 2005.
Andrew was a retired foreman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with over 38 years of service. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving as a medic in a M.A.S.H. unit.
He was a member of St. Matthias Parish, American Legion Post 816 in Rices Landing, and the Dry Tavern Sportsman's Club.
Andrew enjoyed gardening and sharing his produce, especially garlic. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching Pittsburgh sports teams.
Surviving are two daughters, Kathy Phillips of Greensboro, and Cheryl Block (Gary) of Crucible; one son, Andy Michael Demaske of Rices Landing; four grandchildren, John Phillips, Jessica Hall, Pam Rychtarsky, and Janet Block; and ten great-grandchildren, Joey Chidester, Cassidy, Logan, and Delaney Phillips, Jonathan Rood, Kaleb, Gabby, Sierra, Jacob, and Dylan Hall; and a brother, Frank Demaske of Richmond Heights, Ohio.
Deceased, in addition to his wife are a grandson, Vincent Block; two brothers, John and Stanley Demaske; three sisters, Gertie Kelly, Loraine Michniak, and Sissy Blackwood; and a son-in-law, Charlie Phillips.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 8, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Marcellus worship site of St. Matthias Parish, 1340 Jefferson Road, in Jefferson at 11 a.m. with Rev. J. Franics Frazer as celebrant. Burial with military honors by the Greene County Honor Guard follow in Hewitt Cemetery, Rices Landing.
Condolences may be offered at www.behm-funeralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.