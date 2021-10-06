Business man and
community leader
dies at age 100
Andew G. Uram, 100, died peacefully, of natural causes, Sunday, October 3, 2021.
If you lived in Washington County, your life has been influenced by Andy Uram.
Have you attended a Washington Symphony concert? Andy and his late wife, Julie, were early supporters of the organization. Do you know a Boy Scout? Chances are he's camped at Heritage Reservation's 2000 acres in the Laurel Highlands. Mr. Uram helped convince Mellon Bank to donate the land for the camp. Do you own a small business? He had served as director of the Chamber of Commerce. Know a person with a visual handicap? He was a great supporter of the Guild for the Blind. Borrowed a book from Citizen's Library? He served on the committee that built the building. Donated to the United Way? Under his oversight as chairman, the local United Way raised $1 million for the first time.
When Andy Uram decided to support a cause, he was all in and became such a valuable volunteer he often ended up as either chairman or president. But that is not how his volunteer career began. Way back in 1936, 15-year-old Andy volunteered for the Citizens Military Training Camp.
"You were supposed to be 16," he admitted with a slight grin. "I spent one month at Fort Meade in Maryland doing all the regular military training, like how to handle a gun and flight training."
His mother had a great influence on her son's attitude towards giving. "During the Depression, when no one had anything, my mother taught me "It's better to give than to receive." That became part of my personality. It ended up as my philosophy."
He was a member of the Washington Rotary, and took its motto, "Service Above Self" seriously. The Rotary club became involved in helping the Rotary Club of Ghana (Africa) via a multi-club effort that sent one million books to that country. The Ghanaian ambassador to the United States said, "I can't believe people we don't know did so much for people they never saw."
That stuck with Andy. "You don't have to know the people as long as you know you are helping. There is a great satisfaction knowing you are helping legitimate receivers."
Andy loved his community and his community loved him back. The Jaycees gave Andy and his late wife, Julie, the Distinguished Service Award. The Boys Scouts named him a Silver Beaver, their highest local honor. The Rotary Club of Washington not only gave him an international service award, they named the award in his honor. The Andrew G. Uram International Service Award recognizes a local individual who has provided humanitarian relief abroad or worked to promote world understanding and peace.
His legacy? Andy hoped that he had influenced people to want to help others.
He is survived by sons, James, Paul (Donna) of Absecon, N.J., Thomas (Lynn) and Matthew (Jodi); grandchildren, Brooke and Andrew.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Juliana J. Uram; and son, Patrick J. Uram.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 7, in the WARCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., Wilson at East Katherine Avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Holly Renay Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director, Park N. Crosier, director. A prayer service will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, October 8, in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, St. James Parish, 119 W. Chestnut Street, Washington. Entombment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Mary the Mother of the Church Mausoleum, McMurray. Full military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post #175 and the United States Navy.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Washington County Community Foundation to The Juliana J. and Andrew G. Uram Fund benefiting the Washington Symphony, St. James Parish, the Washington Rotary Foundation, The CARE Center, Inc., or the Washington Health System Foundation.
Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.
