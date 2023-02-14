Andrew Horvath, 65, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from the arms of his beloved wife, Jackie, to our Blessed Lord.
He was always “Andy” or “Muskie” to his family and friends. Born on May 2, 1957, to Andrew Louis Sr. and Helen (Tippy Bezek) Horvath.
He attended Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic School and graduated from Westmont Hilltop High School in 1975, as a National Merit Scholar and Tribune-Democrat Scholar Athlete recipient. He attended Yale University on a football scholarship and graduated with honors in Biology in 1979.
Andy spent the next year in Johnstown recharging as a bartender and insurance adjuster before moving on to Pitt Law School and working the 80’s and early 90’s as a trial lawyer in Pittsburgh. Seeking a more laid-back existence, he moved to Indian Lake, started his own private practice in the Johnstown / Somerset area, and garnered four club championships as a member of Indian Lake Golf Club.
Andy met the love of his life, Jackie, at millenium’s end, they married and soon relocated to idyllic Ligonier. There they bought the old Ligonier Hardware building on Market Street and proceeded to turn the upstairs into their dream apartment and the downstairs into their own antique and running apparel shop. Every Spring, he and Jackie loved to chill on the beaches of the Inner Banks of North Carolina or the Keys of Florida, where they made many lifelong friends. Musk loved cheering on Jackie at the many Boston Marathons she ran, and she, in turn, cherished watching him create museum-worthy stained-glass windows, which he then would bequeath to the friend or family member who inspired him to create it.
Needless to say, his passing is leaving all of us here with a large empty space in our lives, but his selfless courage and suffering the last three months has set an example for those left behind of how to face the end of a remarkably happy and successful life with grace and religious devotion. Andy was truly a God-fearing man’s man and a friend to ALL who met himnot a bad legacy.
Andrew was preceded in death by his parents and his older sister, Sharon (McGrath).
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife and best friend, Jacqueline (Brodak); his constant and loyal companion, Boston (Cocker Spaniel); his older brother, Joseph (Phoenix, Ariz.); and younger sister, Susan (McCready) and husband, Keith (Burke, Va.). Nephews, Mike McGrath (Richland), Joe Horvath (Tempe, Ariz.), Cooney Horvath (Melburne, Australia) and niece, Erin (McGrath) Buzza (Newburgh, Ind.). Also numerous adoring great-nephews and nieces.
Friends and family will be received at Jackie and Andy’s home, 310 N. Market Street, Ligonier, from 12 to 6 p.m. each day, on Tuesday, February 14th and Wednesday, February 15th. Following visitation, each night at 6 p.m., the Stations of the Cross will be prayed for anyone who would like to take part in Andrew’s favorite devotion. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 17th, at the Saint Vincent Basilica Parish, in Latrobe, with Father Thomas Curry as celebrant. Interment will then be made at Grandview Cemetery in Johnstown with a funeral luncheon to follow at the Boulevard Grill in Johnstown.
In lieu of flowers, Jackie is asking that memorial donations be made to Miracles from Maggie https://miraclesfrommaggie.org
Miracles from Maggie, c/o Jim Meade, 315 Washington St., Ligonier, PA 15658, or Action for Animals https://afashelter.org
Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements are under the direction of MCCABE FUNERAL HOME, 144 East Main St. Ligonier PA 15658.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com
