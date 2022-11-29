Uniontown
Andrew J. Kacmar Jr., 93, of Uniontown passed away on Saturday November 26, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born September 20, 1929 in Uniontown, son of the late Andrew J. Sr. and Anna Fiffik Kacmar.
Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Kacmar; Left to cherish his memory are his children Mary Lou (Carlo) Micozzi, Marlene Kacmar, Gerry (Deanne) Kacmar, Geralyn (Pat) Kacmar-Martin, Andrea Kacmar, Amy Kacmar, all of Uniontown and Betty (Randy) Geller of Hopwood; his grandchildren, Rebecca Micozzi, Jennifer (Mike Rowe) Micozzi, Patricia (Ryan Murphy) Micozzi, Jeremy (Karrie) Clark, Jesse Clark, Jayson (Melissa) Kacmar and Jaclyn Kacmar; great- granddaughter, Isabella Rowe; a special godson, David Kacmar and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters; Joseph, Joan, Catherine, Stephen, Martha, Edward, Paul, Raymond, Frank and Mildred.
Andy was a homebuilder, roofer and jack of all trades, but his biggest accomplishment was being a great Dad and Grandfather. He was everybody’s Pap, loved by all and enjoyed his Slovenian Polkas and loved animals, especially Wishbone and Sprinkles. Family would like to thank Janice, Trish and Pastor Ken of Amedysis Health Care for their abundant care of Andy. Services are private.
The family plans to have a memorial service at a later date. Family suggests memorial contributions to the Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searights Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA, 15401 in his memory because he would always say “You got to take care of the animals!” Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
