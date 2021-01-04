Uniontown
Andrew "Corky" Kushner Jr., 75, of Uniontown, died Friday, January 1, 2021, at the Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born May 2, 1945, in Uniontown, a son of the late Andrew Kushner Sr. and Mildred H. Gazdacko Kushner Bednar. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant twin brother, Albert "Larry" Bednar; and his beloved pet, "Ebby".
Andrew, affectionately known as "Corky" by his family and friends, was a graduate of South Union High School class of 1963, and proudly served his country with the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
He was a retired coal miner, member of United Mine Workers of America, member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, life member of the Vietnam Veterans, Inc. of Fayette County, where he served as Membership Chairman, Board of Directors, and Chaplin; Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 47, member of the George C. Marshall AMVETS Post 103, Catholic War Veterans Post 1669 and Fraternal Order of Eagles Uniontown Branch. He was an avid Oakland Raiders fan; loved music, especially by Bob Dylan, his "hero".
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Jane Miner Prestia-Kushner; son, Andrew Kushner III, wife Veronica of Hopwood; and his mother, Cynthia Varto Kushner of Smithfield; a stepson, Robert Prestia of Connellsville; a stepdaughter, Christina Prestia of California; grandchildren, Jacqulyn Kushner and Justin Kushner; step-grandchildren, Eva Prestia and Jackson Prestia; a great-granddaughter, Chandler Kushner; sisters, Susan Bednar of Lakewood, Ohio and Teresa Kushner Doppelheur and husband Timothy of Mt. Pleasant; a sister-in-law, Debra Bednar of Reading; and nieces, Allison Bednar and Elizabeth Bednar Antone and husband Bryan; a cousin, Linda Kushner Patterson and husband Dalton, and their daughters, Sara and Laura.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 6, when military honors will be accorded by V.V.I., Inc. of Fayette County. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will follow in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. with the Very Rev. Father Ronald P. Larko officiating.
Private interment will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
In lieu of other tributes, the family suggests memorial contributions to The Vietnam Veterans Scholarship Fund.
The Vietnam Veterans Inc. of Fayette County will stand honor guard during visitation on Tuesday evening.
"He Loved His Brothers."
The Catholic War Veterans will hold a vigil service on Tuesday evening.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
