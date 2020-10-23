Fairchance
Andrew Michael Lobash, 86, of Fairchance, went home to be with his Lord Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Uniontown Hospital, with his loving family by his side. He was born December 1, 1933, at Powhatan Point, Ohio, a son of Joseph John and Mary Croftcheck Labash.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death grandchildren, Annabelle Rayven Stefancin and Theodore John Stefancin; sister, Catherine Bertha Labash; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Joann Labash.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Fairchance.
Andrew is survived by his daughter, Alta Grace Lobash Grimm and her husband Paul of Fairchance; grandchildren, Shirley Stefancin and her husband Theodore, Victor Kenneth Hayes and his wife Carlie Humphrey of Uniontown; great-grandchildren, Charles Gabriel Patterson, Barret Michael Stefancin, Laynee Jade Barkley, Ryan Kenneth Hayes, Noah Andrew Hayes, Josie Sue Hayes; nephew, Joseph Michael Labash; grand-nieces, Amanda Dechessero and her husband Terry Lee II and their children, Gabriella Lynn and Terry Lee III, Tara Marie Bohn and her husband Rollin and their daughter Aurora; numerous friends and acquaintances.
A special thank you to the angels of Trinity United Methodist Church, the pastor and congregation.
Andrew’s family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 23, in the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Trinity United Methodist Church, 27 N. Main Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Debbie Lambert, officiating. (Everyone please meet at the church.) Interment will follow in St. Hedwig Cemetery, Smock.
