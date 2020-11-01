Allison #1
Andrew R. Bohatch, 81, of Allison #1, died Thursday, October 29, 2020.
He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Lou Acklin Bohatch.
Andrew is survived by his children, Richard and wife Marianne Bohatch, Gerry and wife Tonya Bohatch, Christy Tiernan; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday. A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Father Marlon Pates officiating. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park. wwwskirpanfuneralhome.com
