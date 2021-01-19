Uniontown
Andrew “Chip” Raymond Kubala, 76, of Uniontown, went home to his Lord and Savior, after a brief illness, with his loving family by his side and joined the loved ones waiting for him Saturday, January 16, 2021. He was born January 5, 1945.
Andrew was predeceased by his parents, Andre and Mary Kubala; his sister and brother-in-law, Mary “Sally” (Jim) Martin; father and mother-in-law Domineck and Theresa Capranica; and sister-in-law Patricia Capranica.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 53 years, whom never left his side, Maxine; his four children, Pamela (Todd) Porterfield, Sonya (George) Dice, David Kubala, Tricia Kubala (Mike Grimm); and his eight grandchildren, Lauren and Colby Porterfield, Brett, Tyler and Trey Dice, Brian, Adam and Katelin Fletcher, all of Uniontown.
Andrew was a 1962 graduate of Dunbar Township School and served in the Army Reserves. Andrew retired from Bechtal Bettis as a draftsman in West Mifflin. He was a loving family man who went above and beyond for those he loved, especially his grandchildren. Andrew enjoyed tinkering around in the garage with his son, making many woodworking keepsakes for his family.
“Don’t think of him as gone away, his journey’s just begun. Life holds many facets, this Earth is only one. Just think of him resting from the sorrows and the tears in a place of warmth and comfort where there are no days or years. Thinking how he must be wishing that we could know today, how nothing but our sadness can really pass away. And think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched for nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much” - Ellen Brenneman
All services will be private for the immediate family and under the direction by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown. Private burial will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at ww.hakyfuneralhome.com.
