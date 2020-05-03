Acme
Andrew Regis Urban Jr., 69, of Acme, formerly of Pleasant Hills, passed away in his home Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh May 16, 1950, a son of Andrew Regis Jr. and Elizabeth Rose Walker Urban.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn S. Sweeney Urban.
Andy is survived by his brother, Charles Urban of Pleasant Hills.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was interred at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Andrew's professional funeral arrangements were entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.