Brownsville
Andrew Roberts, 65, of Brownsville, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Brownsville August 12, 1954, a son of the late James Roberts and Alice VanDivner Shook Roberts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Andrew Roberts; and his brother, James Roberts Jr.
Andrew was a graduate of Brownsville High School. He worked as a roofer for Eagle Construction. Andrew served his country in the U.S. Marines.
Left to cherish Andrew's memory are his wife of 36 years, Debra Walls Roberts; son Christopher Roberts; daughters Angela Perkins of Brownsville, Rachel Clark of Steubenville, Ohio, Sarah Glisan (Michael) of Uniontown, Brandy Roberts of Uniontown and Andrea Roberts of Uniontown; grandchildren Andrew, Donny, Adan, Jimmy, Madison, Liam, Lorenzo, Alyssa, Aubrey and Landon.
"You can take the boy out of Taylor patch, but you can't take Taylor patch out of the boy"
We will love you always!!!
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
Per Andrew's request there will be no viewing.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
