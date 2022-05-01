Uniontown
Andrew Saltrick, 59, of Uniontown, Pa., passed away peacefully in Uniontown Hospital on Friday, April 15, 2022, surrounded by family.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Connie Thorpe Saltrick; as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins who were special to him.
He is survived by his father, Andrew R. Saltrick; daughter Andrea Capan; and grandson Lucas Capan, all of Uniontown. He is also survived by sisters, Debbie Friss (Ray) of Pittsburgh, Joyce Porter (Walt) of Ohio, and Linda Saltrick, of Maryland.
Andrew also leaves behind his treasured Uncle John; cousins; nieces; nephews; and close friends who he considered as family.
Andrew was born in Uniontown in 1962, attended St. Mary's Elementary School, and graduated from Laurel Highlands High School in 1980.
He worked at different places including Fayco Plastics, Giant Eagle and Ohiopyle Prints.
Andrew loved the outdoors and walking in the woods near Pine Knob and Ohiopyle. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, grilling, hunting morel mushrooms, watching his favorite sports on TV, and in his younger days, riding dirt bikes, going to concerts and beaches with his friends. Andrew always loved his favorite rock and roll bands, usually at the highest volume. Above all, Andrew loved his family and friends, who loved him back and will miss him deeply.
At Andrew's request, there will not be a public viewing. Graveside services for family and friends will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery on Friday, May 6, at 1 pm. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the STEPHEN R. HAKY Funeral Home, Inc.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
