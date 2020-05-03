Masontown
Andrew "Paul" Wroble Jr., 87, of Masontown, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Paul was born October 3, 1932, in Masontown, a son of Andrew Paul Wroble Sr. and Julia Marie Milano Wroble.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beautiful wife, Dolores Jean Daniels Wroble; grandparents Anthony and Fannie Milano, with whom he made his home as a child; his brother, Francis "Panny" Wroble; brothers-in-law Jumbo Renaldi, Bernie Bealko, Fred G. Daniels; son-in-law Ron Benco; and grandsons Gary Owen McKahan and Zachary "Krome" Kromer.
He served as SR Seaman Recruit in the United States Navy in 1949.
He worked for Hillman Barge Line and later Consol River Division as a Master Pilot most of his life. He was licensed as a U.S. Merchant Marine Officer, Certified as First Class Pilot on Vessels, Certified as Master of Steam or Motor Vessels on the Ohio River and Monongahela River, Master of Towing Vessels upon Western Rivers and RADAR Observer (Rivers). Upon his retirement, he was the oldest living Pilot on the Monongahela River. He continued to pursue his love for the river by working for the Fayette County Commissioners Office as Pilot of the Ferry between LaBelle and Fredericktown areas until it was no longer in operation. He will always have the river in his blood.
He was an avid sports fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. His favorite pastime was riding his John Deere mower cutting grass and working in his yard. He enjoyed having conversations and reminiscing with friends, family and co-workers, and just about anyone who crossed his path.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Perry Daniels Wroble (Gerri), Joy E. Benco, Jay S. Wroble (Annette); grandchildren Tammy Jo Ude (Brian), Tracey McKahan Cooley, Jeremy D. Wroble (Erica), Robin Georgiana (Shawn), Bobby Karwatske (Michelle), Lisa Benco (Bonnie), Charlie Benco, Jade Benco, Ashley Rolaf (Andr) and Jayelynn Wroble; several great-grandchildren; sisters Shirley Renaldi, Rita Bealko. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews; and his friend, Mila.
He was a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Masontown, Masontown Valley Lodge #459, Syria Shriners, Masters Mates & Pilots, and a past member of the Moose Lodge of Carmichaels.
Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, a private viewing for immediate family was held Saturday, May 2.
Arrangements were under the direction of TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown.
Interment was held in Masontown Cemetery, Masontown.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchia-hakyfh.com.
