Layton
Andrew Yenchick, 83, of Layton, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born August 13, 1938, in Connellsville, a son of the late Andrew and Julia Renick Yenchick.
Andy is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Betty Jane Farrow Yenchick; three daughters, Sandy Liba and husband Lubo of McMurray, Joy Lee Tremonte and husband Ed of Cape Coral, Fla., Kristy Molnar and husband J.J. of Madison, Ohio; four grandchildren, Ashley (Chris) Chobot, Christopher (Kate) Tremont, Andrew Molnar, Autumn Molnar.
Andy retired from Frazier School District after 25 years of working as a custodian. He loved working around his home, where he utilized his carpentry abilities remodeling his house and building his garage. Everything Andy did was done to perfection including mowing the grass in his yard.
Andy’s family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 20, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where his funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, January 21, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Washington Cemetery, Perryopolis.
The family has requested that masks be worn while visiting the funeral home.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
