Andrew Zagata

Uniontown
Andrew “Andy” Zagata, 50, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, in his home, Wednesday, January 4, 2023. He was born February 3, 1972, in Uniontown, to the late Ronald Zagata and the late Dorothy L. Thorpe Zagata.
Andrew had a love for bikes and enjoyed rebuilding them. He was very smart. When he was passionate about something, he went all in. He also enjoyed music and singing. Andrew brought much joy to his family’s life and will be forever missed.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Scott Zagata and Tahnee Zagata Hughes.
He is survived by sisters, Julia Ann Zagata, Roni Sue (Greg) Zagata Ritz, all of Uniontown; special nephew, Tito Bailey (Sarah) of Uniontown; niece, La’Dina Zagata; and girlfriend, Maggie Martin of Uniontown; a host of nieces, and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Friday, January 13, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., with Pastor Gary Yarbrough officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
Masks are required to attend.
