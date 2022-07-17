Cartersville Ga.
Angeline Marie Santangelo Erjavec, 88, of Cartersville, Ga. died on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center, in Cartersville, Ga.
Born October 13, 1933, in Uniontown, she was the daughter of the late Nicola Santangelo and the late Conjetta Magna Santangelo. She was the widow of the late Anthony G. Erjavec Jr.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception BVM Roman Catholic Church.
Surviving are son, Anthony G. (Gina) Erjavec III., of Douglassville; daughter, Carolann (John) Symonds, of Cartersville, Ga.; five grandchildren: Anthony (Amy), Gina (Dirk), Nicholas (Diana), Alan (Liz) and Domenic; six great-grandchildren: Dylan, Charlie, Sophia, Liliana, Alexander and Nicholas.
She was predeceased by brothers: Joseph Santangelo, Francis Santangelo, Samuel Santangelo and Anthony Santangelo; sisters: Mary Seruga, Florence Cricco, Cecilia Statzula, Helen McNair, Theresa Renda, Ann Childs and Rita Jean Justice.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday at the church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, located at 905 Chestnut Street Douglassville, Union Township, with the Rev. Msgr. John B. McCann officiating.
Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Kidney Foundation of Central Pennsylvania, 900 S. Arlington Avenue, #134a, Harrisburg, PA 17109.
DENGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Birdsboro, is in charge of arrangements.
