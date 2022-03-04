Angelo Franklin Pilla

Connellsville
Angelo Franklin "Frank" Pilla, 88, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital. Son of the late Angelo and Nicolina Rocco Pilla was born January 30, 1934, in Connellsville.
Frank graduated from Connellsville High School in 1951, and was a member of St. Rita Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville Jaycees, Knights of Columbus, Lions Club, Elks Lodge 503, and The Greater Connellsville Connellsville Chamber of Commerce.
Frank was a veteran with the U.S. Marine Corps.. He worked as a clerk on the P&LE Railroad. He attended Douglas Business School of Monessen. Frank worked at Anchor Hocking Glass Container as Storekeeper / Purchasing Agent with 35 years of service.
After retirement, Frank worked for 28 years along-side his son Shawn, at Carry All Products in Mt. Pleasant.
Frank was the owner of Pilla Excavating and partner in A&P Enterprises. Frank was part of the pit crew where his son Shawn raced on Friday's at Motordrome Speedway. He took great pleasure in providing food for the pit crew.
When not working Frank enjoyed riding his motorcycle in the summer and snowmobiling in the winter. Frank dearly loved his grandchildren and great-grandchild, and was very proud of their accomplishments. He especially loved vacationing with them at Hilton Head Island and Disney World.
Frank is survived by his loving family: wife, Isabella "Cookie" Ambrosini Pilla; son, Shawn Pilla (Kirsten); daughter, Suzanne "Suzi" Pilla; his grandchildren, Lauren Pilla and partner Cody Taxacher, Sela Fetsko, Anna Pilla, Enzo Fetsko and Ava Fetsko; and a great-granddaughter, Sophia Taxacher; brother-in-law, Al Ambrosini (Becky), sisters-in-law, Marge Brown (John), Catherine Truitt; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by a brother, George Pilla (Eleanor); sister, Grace Canada (Jim); and many aunts and uncles; brother-in-law, Anthony J. Ambrosini (Barbara); father-in-law, Anthony A. Ambrosini (Catherine); and a special nephew, John A. Canada.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, in St. Rita Roman Catholic Church, with Fr. Paul Lisik as Celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Rita Cemetery. Full military rites will be accorded by members of Connellsville Veterans Commission at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Frank's family request donations be made to: Verna Montessori School 268 Prittstown Road, Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st St. West Side, Connellsville (724) 628-9033. To sign the online guest registry visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com
