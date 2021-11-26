Angelo G. Lutrario

Uniontown
Angelo G. "Luto" Lutrario, 70, of Uniontown, passed on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Uniontown Hospital. Born October 2, 1951, in Uniontown, son of Anna Carnicelli and the late Angelo M. Lutrario.
Beloved husband of over 41 years to Irene F. Matyus Lutrario; father of Angela (Rusty) Richards, Daniel G. and Michael Lutrario, all of Uniontown; Pap Pap of Bria and Allie Richards; Brother of Michael A. (Anita) Lutrario of Hamilton, Va.; and uncle of Julieann, Casey, Ben, Joe, Jason, Christina, Andrea, Stephen, Vicki, Valerie, Leslie and the late Chris.
Angelo was a graduate of Uniontown Area High School Class of 1969, and attended Penn State Fayette Campus.
A member of St. Mary (Nativity) Church of Uniontown, BPOElks #370 of Uniontown. He was a loving Son, Husband, Father, Pap Pap and Brother. Enjoyed multiple hobbies and loved his John Wayne Movies.
Visitation in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Prayers of Transfer at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary (Nativity) Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
Interment to follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Parish Wake Service at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
