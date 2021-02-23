On Saturday, February 20, 2021, Angelo Joseph Marotto passed away at the age of 86.
Angelo was born August 3, 1934, in Pittsburgh, a son of Joseph and Rose Marotto.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marlene T. Fornili Marotto.
Angelo is survived by his daughter, Theresa L. Marotto; and grandsons Santo A. Piccolomini (Emily) and Mario A. Piccolomini (Kayla).
He was a veteran of the Korean War. Angelo was a Lieutenant First Class 101 Airborne in the United States Army.
In 1965, he was employed by H.H. Seiferth, Associates, Inc. (aka Seiferth Signs), located in Pittsburgh, and became owner of Seiferth Signs in 1976 until he retired in 2014.
Private viewing will be held Tuesday, February 23, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. The Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Jefferson Street, Uniontown, for those who wish to attend.
Interment will follow at Mt. Macrina Cemetery.
