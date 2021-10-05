Republic
Angelo R. Graziani, 87, of Howard, Ohio, died Friday, October 1, 2021, in Grant Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
Angelo was born August 18, 1934, in Republic, to Fiarangelo “Angelo” and Annerella “Ann” Di Carlo Graziani.
From 1956 to 1958, Angelo served in the United States Army.
He married Elizabeth “Betty” Chupella May 9, 1959.
Angelo worked for 25 years at The Wooster Brush Company. Angelo and Betty were members of both St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Danville, Ohio and St. Mary’s in Wooster, Ohio. He enjoyed dancing, traveling, playing golf, boating and his vehicles, but always put his family first.
Angelo will be deeply missed by wife Betty; children Mark Graziani and Diane (Paul) Flechler; grandchildren Andrew (Eric), Anthony (Allison), Heather (Larry), Blake (Brilynn); great-grandchildren Talon (Allison), Taylor (Trent) and Treyce; brother Peter Graziani; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Angelo was preceded in death by his parents; eight siblings; and daughter-in-law Deb.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, October 8, in St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, 527 Beall Avenue Wooster, Ohio, with Father Stephen Moran officiating. Burial will be at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, where military rites will be held.
To leave tributes for the family, visit www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street #800, Miami, FL 33131, or a charity of one’s choice.
