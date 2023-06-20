Perryopolis
Aniello "Niel" Costabile, 80, of Perryopolis, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023. Born December 1, 1942, in Uniontown, he was a son of the late Antonio and Lucia Galluzzo Costabile.
A resident of Perryopolis for the past 45 years, Mr. Costabile was a member of St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, and was a veteran of the Vietnam War, stationed in the Azores region of Portugal and Amarillo, Texas during service in the Air Force.
Niel was a 1960 graduate of Uniontown Area High School, attended the University of Massachusetts and Davis Business College, and later retired after 49 years as a financial advisor for Prudential Financial.
He was a member of the Perryopolis Knights of Columbus, Perryopolis Sons of Italy.
Niel loved his family deeply, enjoying all the get-togethers, vacations and holidays. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren - caring for them, taking them to school, and attending all kinds of activities beginning 35 years ago. Niel was the most wonderful, kind and positive person, and would help anyone he could. He would pick you up when you were down. He loved meeting people. Niel will be greatly missed. Memories of him will be cherished by all who knew him.
He is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Aniello Costabile Jr. and wife Danielle of Perryopolis, and Dennis Costabile of Monessen; along with two daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Arthur Zuzak of Smock, and Julie and Jonathan Vitale of Perryopolis; nine grandchildren, Samantha Costabile, Nicole Costabile, Lucia (Caleb) Seese, Lauren (Kyle) Karwatski, Taylor Zuzak, Holly Zuzak, Nicolas Vitale, Anna Lucia Vitale, and Antonio Vitale; and four great-grandchildren, Ronnie, Madelyn, Aurora and Della; brother and sister-in-law, Anthony and Sherree Costabile; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Carmelina Gullino of Smock, Anna Maria and Gary Tassone of Chippewa, and Maddalena and James Sweeney of Chippewa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joycelyn L. Thomas Costabile, January 24, 2023; brother, Daniel Costabile; sister, Nicolina Baker; and a brother-in-law, Edward Gulino Sr.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., when Prayers of Transfer will be said, Wednesday, June 21, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis (724-736-2515). A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. in St. John The Baptist RC Church, with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant. Interment will take place in St. John The Baptist RC Cemetery.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.