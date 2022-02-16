McClellandtown
Anita Homistek, 68, of McClellandtown, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, in her residence, with her family by her side.
She was born March 18, 1953, in Uniontown, a daughter of Sylvia Gloria Ermino Krofcheck and the late Charles Joseph Krofcheck.
Before retiring, she was employed as a secretary/bookkeeper at Seaton & Bowman Insurance Agency.
Anita enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, whom she was so proud of, and she loved going to the beach with them.
Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Sylvia G. Ermino Krofcheck; her husband of 48 years, Blaine Edward Homistek; son, Blaine M. Homistek and wife Megan of Uniontown; and daughter, Kari Parsons and husband Russell of McClellandtown; grandchildren, Mackenzie Homistek and Jacob Rakas; sister, Joanne Moser and husband Mark of Messmore; and brothers, Michael Krofcheck and wife Linda of Lititz, and Paul Krofcheck of Arizona.
Arrangements have been entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
