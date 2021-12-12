Smithfield
Anita Jo Demaske, 63, of Smithfield, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at WVU Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
She was born in Uniontown, on December 14, 1957, the daughter of the late Beverly (Benford) Jordan.
She was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School and enjoyed cooking and baking, going fishing and to yard sales, and watching Dr. Phil and wrestling on TV.
Anita was predeceased by her parents and grandson Robert Lee Hanon III.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Mark Demaske; children, Linda (Keith) Helmick, of Garards Fort; Tanya (Chad) Snyder, of Masontown; and Robert (Ashley) Hanan, of Fairchance; grandchildren, Madison and Morgan (Tommy Riggleman) Helmick, Mark and Austin Hanon, Chelsea (Billy Hart) Hanon, Charity (Brendan Lynn) Demaske, and Bayleigh Snyder; great-granddaughter, Alyiah Anderson; brothers and sisters, Lori (Keith) Myers, Lynn Jordan and Gary Jaynes, Tommy Jordan, Terry (Jamie) Harbert, Kim Jordan and Kerry Martin, Joni (Teddy) Farrier, Barry Jordan, and James Jordan; and her fur babies; Bitsy, Buggy, Bella and Jax.
According to Anita’s wishes there will be no viewing and services will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to JOHN S MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown.
