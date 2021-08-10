Uniontown
Anita Joyce Morris, 74, of Uniontown, died August 5, 2021, at the Uniontown Hospital. She was born November 30, 1946, a daughter of the late Juanita Ruth Hackett-Morris and Fred Morris Sr., in Brownsville.
She was wedded to Winfield A. Thomas III. From this union they bore two beautiful children, Curtis Thomas and Juanita Thomas. She was a very proud grandmother to all five of her grandchildren, Xavier Thomas, Curtis Thomas Jr., Fred Houston Jr., Savannah Mclean and Jasmine Thomas. She was also a great-grandmother to seven, Xavier Thomas Jr., Fred Houston III, Jude Thomas, Quincy Houston, Adrian Houston, Ellie Thomas and Troy Thomas.
Anita was a member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church and was committed to helping others and sharing her love and wisdom, especially with her friends and grandchildren. One of the kindest people to ever walk the earth, she leaves her family and friends to mourn her loss.
Private services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Condolences may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com.
