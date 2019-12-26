Rices Landing
Anita L. Dukate, 86, of Rices Landing, died Sunday, December 22, 2019, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are incomplete and entrusted to the BEHM FUNERAL HOME, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344.
Thursday, December 26, 2019 11:04 AM
