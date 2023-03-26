Uniontown
Ann E. Barnes, 89, of Beechwood Court, Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
She was born September 21, 1933, in Ronco, a daughter of the late Peter and Margaret Brechun.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert R. Barnes; sisters, Mary Davis and Helen Wright; brother, John Brechun; granddaughters, Beth Brozik, Tara Keith and Amy Marunyak; her great-grandson, Eric Brozik; and son-in-law, Dean Marunyak.
She is survived by her sister, Florence Pokorny; daughter, Kathy Cowan (Doug); son, Albert Barnes (Dottie); son, John Barnes; daughter, Brenda Marunyak; grandchildren, Roger Brozik, Alison Price, Derek Barnes, Alisa Lockett; great-grandchildren, Emily Keith, Alayna Keith, Triston Brozik, Lauryn Price, Madison Price, Ivory McDermott, Averi Lockett, Anthony Lockett and Kennedi Lockett. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ann lived in Masontown for many years and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She was also a resident of Morgantown, W.Va., and was a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church. In her later years, she lived in Brandon, Fla., before residing at Beechwood Court. She was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star.
She wore many hats throughout her life and lived life to the fullest! She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be so missed! God put his loving arms around her and whispered come with me and so she had to go, but we will see her again in Christ’s Glory!
A special thank you to Beechwood Court and Amedysis for the wonderful care that they provided.
Per Ann’s request, funeral arrangements are private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.