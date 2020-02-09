Hopwood
Ann E. Horvath, 95, of Hopwood, passed away peacefully, at home, Friday, February 7, 2020.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 10, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, in St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown.
The parish wake service, led by the Ministry of Consolation, will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
The complete obituary will be announced on Monday.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
