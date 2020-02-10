Hopwood Crossing
Ann Elisabeth Horvath, age 95 of Hopwood Crossing, PA passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Meadowbrook, PA on July 27, 1924 and was the daughter of the late Andy Barron and Helen Dzurik Barron.
She was an excellent student at both St. Mary Nativity Elementary School and South Union High School. In 1942, she enrolled at Uniontown Hospital School of Nursing and later was accepted into the U.S. Army Cadet Nurse Program where she served her country during World War II as a nurse at the Army Hospital in Memphis, TN. In 1945, she graduated from UHSN, passed the Registered Nurse exam, and over the next several years worked as a nurse at the VA Hospital in Topeka, KS and Uniontown Hospital. She met and married the love of her life Frank Horvath in 1948. Together they successfully raised five children.
She was a lifelong member of St. Mary Nativity Roman Catholic Church where she provided lifelong faithful service to God and the community through Christian Mothers, Ladies of Charity, Catholic Nurse Association, Prayer Chain, Lazarus Ministry, delivering Communion to shut-ins, and many other charitable activities.
Her hobbies and special interests included baking (her chocolate chip cookies, apple pie, and nut rolls were second to none!), reading, visiting relatives and other travels, recognizing family members on their special occasions, maintaining Slovak family traditions, planning of several high school reunions, and 45 years of watching her favorite TV show General Hospital.
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Frank Steven Horvath in 2014, an infant son Frank Horvath, II and three sisters Margaret Berish, Helen Hudock, and Mary Jane Skubby.
Left to cherish her memory are: her children, David (Susan) Horvath of Ann Arbor, MI, Daniel (Agnes) Horvath of Fairfax, VA, Mark (Salomi) Horvath of Holmdel, NJ, Pamela (Mel) Minnick of Uniontown, PA, and Marilyn Horvath of Shipman, VA; 11 grandchildren, Stephen (Katherine) Horvath, Helen (Blake) Burnette, Michael (Rebecca) Horvath, Annie (Ben) Wilkes, Andrew (Leah) Horvath, Christopher Horvath, Matthew (Lindsay) Minnick, Lee Minnick, Jonathan Minnick, Wesley (Brynn) Hull, and Whitney Hull; 18 great grandchildren; and a sister Josephine Speck in Albuquerque, NM.
Friends will be received at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, PA on Monday evening, February 10, from 6 to 8 p.m., on Tuesday, February 11, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.; and on Wednesday, February 12, until 10:30 a.m. when Prayers of Transfer will be said.
The Funeral Mass will follow on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, 61 N. Mount Vernon Ave., Uniontown, Pa. Interment will be held at Mount Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown, PA. The family wishes to thank the staff of Fayette Home Care and Hospice for their invaluable assistance during the past six months.
The Parish Wake Service led by the Lazarus Ministry will be held on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
