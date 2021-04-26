Ann Geraldine Byer Kennedy

Hopwood
Ann Geraldine "Jerry" Byer Kennedy of Hopwood, a consummate and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother as well as teacher, sales associate, and business woman, died at her home Friday, April 23, 2021, surrounded by family. She was 94.
The eldest of two children, Jerry was born to Hugo A. and Lorita C. Byer in Skidmore, Texas, on Oct. 8, 1926.
She was raised on a family ranch in south Texas, and often told stories about how she and her brother David would chase calves around a pen, often catching them by the tail "to take a ride," as she put it. She told her great-grandchildren stories of riding her horse at age six approximately two miles to school, alone, and hitching her pony outside the one room school house where her Aunt Estelle Byer was the teacher.
She graduated from St. Henry's Academy in San Antonio Texas at age 15 and entered Our Lady of Lake College, San Antonio, Tex.
In October of 1943 she met U.S. Army Air Corp 1st Lt. Albert A. Kennedy Sr., who was undergoing flight training at Lackland Field (now Lackland AFB), San Antonio.
They were married on May 23, 1944.
Following WWII, Jerry and Al moved to Morgantown, W.Va., where Albert completed his bachelor's degree while running a bus line to support the growing family. Years later, while explaining Jerry's strength and tenacity to one of their sons, Mr. Kennedy told a story about having to make a repair on one of those busses.
"It was a very cold night and your mother stayed with me for several hours holding a baby in one arm and holding a light and handing me tools with her free hand," he said. "She's something else." Indeed for more than 72 years, she was his "something else."
Jerry and Al returned to Texas following graduation as Albert was called back to service for the Korean War. They remained a military family for the next 20 years, stationed and traveling the world together.
During a particularly long deployment of four years at Evreux Airforce Base outside of Paris, and without the benefit of email and facetime, Jerry became "mother, teacher, and adviser" to many first time military moms who did not have the benefit of their own mothers' help and support. Mrs. Kennedy had traveled across the ocean to France with five children in tow. These young military women loved and depended upon Jerry's wealth of motherhood experience and she met them with her signature kindness, grace, and support.
In addition to raising her family, Mrs. Kennedy was an elementary school teacher in one of the poorest school districts in San Antonio. She loved teaching children, many of whom English was a second language. The "light in their eyes" was her inspiration as students discovered their own potential. She particularly appreciated the homemade traditional burritos that many of the students' mothers sent as gifts of thanks for her to enjoy during lunch. Homemade burritos became one of her favorite foods.
In 1968 the family moved to Uniontown, Pennsylvania after Albert's retirement from the Military. In those early years in Pennsylvania, Mrs. Kennedy was a substitute teacher in the Uniontown School District. In 1977, she and her husband started a selection testing company, Industrial Research Associates. She retired 20 years ago, but the company still lives on.
As the children grew and moved on to college, Albert and Jerry built their dream home in Hopwood, Pennsylvania, where they enjoyed their continuously growing family and many happy occasions.
Throughout her life Jerry loved fine artwork, fine china, and cooking. She also possessed an eclectic taste in music, from the sounds of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, big-band and jazz, country music, and even a smattering of classical. According to her brother, "Jerry was an excellent dancer with a dance card that was always full." Her brother was a longtime friend of Willie Nelson, and Jerry told stories of listening to Willie pick away in a small bar in San Antonio long before Willie became "Willie Nelson." She would laugh and say, "I knew him when his hair was short and he wore a suit and tie to perform."
Mrs. Kennedy loved holidays and none so much as Christmas. She always decorated with a traditional live tree, poinsettias, and wreaths. Favorite decor included a handmade Santa's sleigh with eight reindeer, and a Nativity scene and stable made with a 1950s Lincoln Logs set. She enjoyed entertaining and welcoming her family and friends throughout the holiday season.
Jerry may have ridden a horse to school but never pumped her own gas. She had five sons and two daughters therefore never mowed a blade of grass. She was beautiful inside and out and never left the house without her lipstick. She drank coffee everyday preferring porcelain or china, never Styrofoam. She had her hair done every week and never missed unless she was ill. She traveled the world, but never without her dear husband. She attended college at the age of 15, but never stopped advancing her education. At the end of her life she had 24 hour care but never stopped caring for her caregivers Janet, Darlene, Shirley, Shelly, Rachael, Lynette, Karen, and Toshua. Her longtime hairdressers Marcia and Patty were like family to her and she greatly enjoyed their care and attention at the end of her life.
Mrs. Kennedy often said, "Anyone can have bad manners, so why not have good manners instead." She detested gossip, and kindness to others was her mantra.
But of all her interests and accomplishments, Mrs. Kennedy loved and cherished none more than her family, which, according to all her children, she always put first. That love was returned, too. The evidence rested in her final moments - the children, their spouses, and grandchildren who could be with her, were.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kennedy was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Albert A. Kennedy Sr., on June 25, 2016; a son, Joseph Ralph Kennedy, who survived only one hour after his birth April 16, 1965; a grandson, Eric Michael Kennedy, in 2010; and her brother, David "Doc Holiday" Byer in 2012.
Mrs. Kennedy is survived by seven children, Albert A. Kennedy Jr. of Katy, Tex.; Howard C. "Chris" Kennedy (Vicky) of Hopwood; Stephen P. "Pat" Kennedy (Cindy) of Blue Springs, Mo.; Michael D. Kennedy of Chadron, Nebr.; Lisa A. (Kennedy) Gearing (Gary) of Uniontown, Scott F. Kennedy (Paula) of Pittsburgh and Kimberly M. (Kennedy) Lux (Paul) of Harrisburg; 24 grandchildren and 39.5 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Certainly the heavenly dance card is filled with only Albert's name as the two of them finally meet again and dance softly among the clouds.
Open visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Monday, April 26, THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Ave., Uniontown. A private family visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 27 followed by a public service, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment shall be at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
