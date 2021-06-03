Richeyville
Ann Helen Kokish Kovach, 96, of Richeyville, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2021, in Henry Clay Villa Nursing Center. She was born November 18, 1924, in Republic.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William; her son, William Jr.; grandson William Buddy; and daughter-in-law Debra Kovach.
Ann was a member of St. Agnes Church in Ritcheyville. She loved watching sports on TV and was a lifelong animal lover.
Ann is survived by her loving son, Jeffrey Michael Kovach and wife Winona of Ritcheyville.
All arrangements are private and being handled by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
