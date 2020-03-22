Uniontown
Ann Kikta Palya, 88, of Uniontown, passed on Monday, March 16, 2020.
She was born April 19, 1931, a daughter of the late Mike and Anna Kikta.
She was the beloved wife of 69 years to the late John Palya; mother of Kathy (Ron) Conchilla, Diane (Bob) Luzanski and John (Donna) Palya; grandfather of Ryan (Christina) Conchilla, Candice (Jason) Miller, Brian Luzanski; great-grandmother of Delaney and Landon Miller and Colton and Grace Conchilla; sister of Irene Keller and Paul Kikta and the late John, Ed and Steve Kikta.
Ann was a beloved mother and grandmother. She was a member of St. Mary’s (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown. Ann loved spending time with her family more than anything. Born in Reduction and growing up in Uniontown, Ann married her husband John and they went on to have three children whom they cherished. Ann and John were happily married for 69 years and were blessed with three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Ann enjoyed nothing more than baking for her family, especially at Christmas time. She used traditional Slovak recipes passed down from her mother to make kolachy rolls and paska bread, among others. Whether it be traveling to her grandchildren’s events, to Ohio to see her extended family, or going to get her hair done every Saturday morning, Ann was always the co-pilot in John’s Cadillac. Ann also loved her rose bushes in her backyard, Myrtle Beach vacations and watching her favorite soap opera on T.V.
Although she will be greatly missed, her family finds comfort in knowing she is reunited with her husband John, who passed away October 24, 2019.
A private Funeral Mass was held at St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church. Interment followed at St. Mary (Nativity) Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
