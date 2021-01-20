Uniontown
Ann L. Carolla (ne Pizzichetti) died peacefully, in her home in Uniontown, Sunday, January, 17, 2021, at the age of 90. Ann was born June 22, 1930, in Uniontown, to Paolo and Carmela Pizzichetti.
Ann is survived by her sister, Lena Carpeal of Uniontown; her sisters-in-law, Mary Carolla of Pittsburgh, Josephine Carolla of Uniontown and Janet Pizzichetti of Apollo Beach, Fla.; granddaughter Angela Carolla; and great-grandchildren Tristan and Terrance Lucas; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond N. Carolla; her son, Joey Carolla; her parents, Paolo and Carmela Pizzichetti; her sister, Mary Bolliban; and her brother, Angelo Pizzichetti, all of Uniontown; and her brother, Michael Pizzichetti of Apollo Beach, Fla.
Ann was a graduate of North Union High School. She was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church. Ann worked as a seamstress for many years at Cantalamessa's Formals in Uniontown.
Ann was a funny, loving and caring friend and an incredible cook and baker. She had a green thumb and loved to watch hummingbirds from her window.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be said, Thursday, January 21. A Funeral Mass celebrating Ann's life will be said at St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, with Father James Bump as celebrant. Entombment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Ann can be sent to the Center for Organ Recovery & Education, 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
