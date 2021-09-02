Connellsville
Ann L. Popa of Connellsville, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2021 in the presence of her beloved dog, Tucker, and her family.
She was born February 19, 1936 in Salix, PA; a daughter of the late Clarence Truman and Mary Lavinia Wray Miller. She was a graduate of Oil City High School, class of 1953. She attended Grove City College and California University of Pennsylvania. She was a member of the Connellsville Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her three daughters, six grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Children are: Susan Brown, of Connellsville; Pam Wortman, of Connellsville; and Vicki Fierschnaller, (Mark) of Butler; grandchildren: Jarred, (Gina), and Kody Pujia; Rachel, (Stephen); Grant, (Laura) Wortman; Joel, and Lauren (Clayton) Fierschnaller; great- grandchild, Luke Pujia. She was also looking forward to meeting her twin great-grandchildren due this fall.
She is also survived by her brother, C. Wray Miller, and was predeceased by sisters, Jan Bretz, Ada Miller, and her brother, Max Miller. Prior to her retirement in April 2003, Ann was an Income Maintenance Administrator for the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. She devoted many years to helping others. Following her retirement, she enjoyed traveling the world with friends. She also loved the beach, reading, gardening and walks with her dog Tucker. Family and friends will be received at BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville on Saturday from 10 to 4 p.m., the hour of services with Rev. Lee Maley officiating. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their comfort and the daily caregivers for all of their love and care. Special love and appreciation to Jess, Tammy, Donna, LauraLee and Caitlyn. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association in memory of Ann L. Popa. To offer a condolence or a remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.