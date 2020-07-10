Lemont Furnace
Ann M. Juran Valli, 93, of Lemont Furnace, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Friends will be received in THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, Saturday, July 11 from 9 until 10:30 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
COVID-19 guidelines and mask wearing will be adhered to.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann’s memory to the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, https://www.alz.org/pa.
