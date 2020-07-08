Lemont Furnace
Ann M. Juran Valli, 93, of Lemont Furnace, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 5, 2020.
She was born August 23, 1926, in East Millsboro, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Oswald Juran.
Ann was a former member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown.
She graduated from Brownsville High School and went on to graduate from Brownsville Hospital School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse and was employed as a private duty nurse.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene A. Valli; three brothers, Paul, John and Joseph Juran; three sisters, Helen Chrobak, Frances Cerar and Mary Brnusak.
Ann was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She is survived by her son, Gary E. Valli of Jeannette; two grandchildren, Jessica Valli, Marc Valli and wife Molly; two great-grandchildren, Gianna Belancik and Jack Valli; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, Saturday, July 11 from 9 until 10:30 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
COVID-19 Guidelines and mask wearing will be adhered to.
www.skirpanfuneralhome.co
