Ann M. Rishel, 55, of Markleysburg, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in her home, with her loving family at her side. She was born November 28, 1965, in Tuscola, Ill., a daughter of the late Thomas Shaffer and Janice Barger Shaffer.
She is survived by her husband, Shaun A. Rishel of Markleysburg; and daughter, Tia Shaffer Taylor and husband Ryan of Lake Worth, Fla.; and brother Andy Shaffer of Tuscola, Ill.
She was employed at the Yough Lake Sport Shop.
A celebration of life in memory of Ann will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31, in her home at "Ann's Pond".
Arrangements by DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
A special thanks goes out to her boss, Ben, family and friends and organizations for their special care for her.
