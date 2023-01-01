Ann Malia Malloy Cardenas, 76, died surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 29, 2022.
Ann was born in Uniontown, to Loretta Letty McDade and John Malloy III., on March 8, 1946, a birthday she shared with her brother who was four years older.
She grew up in Brownsville, and graduated from Brashear Senior High School. Ann received a degree from West Penn Hospital, School of Nursing. It was while working as an RN at West Penn that she met her husband, Dr. Floyd Cardenas. Their mutual love of dancing brought them together and brought them much joy over their nearly 50-year marriage.
Ann loved to travel, especially cruises, New Year's Eve celebrations, and shenanigans with her many lifelong and long-time friends. She enjoyed getting dressed up for a night out or a lunch with her birthday girls.
Ann was a talented amateur artist and fiercely devoted to her two grandchildren.
Left to cherish these memories are her children: daughter, Mera Cardenas and her husband, Darren Triplett, in Cleveland, Ohio; son, Jason Cardenas of Uniontown and his children, Petty Officer 3rd Class, Jeffrey Cardenas, stationed in Gulfport, Miss. and Alexandra Cardenas of Uniontown; sister-in-law, Ruth Malloy of Westmont, N.J.; nephews, John Malloy of Ambler and Terry Malloy of West Chester; and nieces, Katie Carberry of Powell, Ohio and Ellen Kay of Haddonfield, N.J.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; devoted husband, Floyd; and her brother, John J. Malloy.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday.
Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m., with prayers of transference at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Ann's life at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in her memory be made to Fayette Friends of Animals.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.