Hiller
Ann Marie Gatte Booker, 91, of Hiller, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
She was born October 12, 1929n in LaBelle, a daughter of the late Ottavio and Elda DiCenzi Gatte.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Booker; brother, Albert Gatte; daughter-in-law, Janet Booker.
She is survived by her two children, Marlene Grubbs and her husband Ron of Smock, Harry "Herk" Booker of Hiller; three granddaughters, Tammy (Grubbs) Whipkey, who she raised and thought of as a daughter also, and her husband David of Brownsville, Starla Hanabeck and her husband Rob of New Salem, Wendy Burd and her husband Chris of Markleysburg; two great-grandchildren, Megan Miller and Connor Burd. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Ann was loved very dearly and will always be thought of with happy memories.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 13, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. Funeral services on Monday, December 14, will be private for the immediate family only.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
Under the new Pennsylvania mandate, masks are required and visitation will be limited to 10 people. Please limit your visitation time with the family to allow for other friends and family to visit. The family would like to thank you in advance for your understanding.
