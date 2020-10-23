Menallen Township
Ann Miller Stewart Ann Miller Stewart, 92, of Menallen Township, died Wedesday, October 21, 2020.
Ann was born April 8, 1928, in Uniontown. She was formerly employed by the Bell Telephone Business Office, then became a full-time homemaker.
Ann was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, William Cecil Stewart; her parents, Anthony and Anna Miller; brothers, Alex Miller, Robert Miller, Anthony Miller and Edward Miller; daughter, Linda Kaczynski; grandson, Christopher Stewart; and two sons-in-law, John Kaczynski and Gene Marchese.
Ann is survived by her children, Nancy Offenberger and husband Jim, Bill Stewart and wife Candy and Sharon Marchese. She is survived by grandchildren, Michelle Carlson and husband Eric, Amy Kaczynski, Jessica George and husband Dana, Bill J. Stewart and Rachel Fulmer, and Elisabeth Offenberger. Ann had five great-grandchildren, Grant Carlson, Julia Carlson, Grace George, Harper George and Alec Stewart. Ann is also survived by her sister, Margaret Gasparatz; and sisters-in-law, Eleanor Stewart, Theresa Miller and Loretta Miller; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. A Prayer Service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Saturday followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Nativity Church, Uniontown. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Nativity Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. Please note face masks are required. www.dearthfh.com
