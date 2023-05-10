Fredericktown
On May 5, 2023, our beautiful mother, Ann Popovich Abbadini, 93, of Fredericktown, passed away peacefully in Mount Macrina Manor, Uniontown.
She was born September 10, 1929, in Millsboro, a daughter of the late Pete and Elizabeth Popovich.
Ann was a 1947 graduate of East Bethlehem High School.
On June 1, 1951, she married Alfred Abbadini, who died April 5, 1983, at the age of 57. They were married 32 years.
After Alfred's death, Ann made her living cleaning prominent congressmen's and attorney's homes and taking care of the local post office.
She was a member of the former St. Michaels Church and the Senior Citizens Center, both in Fredericktown, and the Fredericktown Moose Ladies Auxiliary, where she catered many of their events.
Ann was a very giving woman, always there for her family, friends, and neighbors. When someone passed away in the neighborhood, she went door to door taking a collection to bring baked goods and food for the family. She loved to cook. Her best and most requested meal for the holidays was her sweet potato ravioli. She was Russian, but her hands were Italian. She made the most perfect pasta noodles that even some of her Italian family members would ask what her secret was.
Surviving are two children, Alfred "Fred" Abbadini (Janice) of Fredericktown, Barbara Scirotto (Tom) of California; one granddaughter, whom she was so proud of, the love of her life, Kimberly Ann Scirotto.
Ann was the last Popovich left out of 10 brothers and sisters, Mary, Helen, Margaret, Elizabeth, Peter, Paul, Charles, Mike, Frank and Steve. Also preceding her in death were her nephew, Eric Price (Liz's son), whom she loved and missed greatly and just recently another special nephew, Jimmy Hagyari. Ann also had nine brothers- and sisters-in-law, who are deceased except for Joann Abbadini (Vince) and Alfreda Abbadini (Reno), who called her often just to check in. She leaves behind so many special nieces and nephews, too many to mention.
Mom, you left such a wonderful legacy behind that I only hope I can live up to. Fred is already there. Until we see you again, thank you for everything!
Special thanks to the wonderful nurses and aides at Mount Macrina Manor, who took such good care of our mom and to Amedisys Uniontown for their love and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Hanson-Cole Post #391 American Legion in Fredericktown; Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370; or the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.
Funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the GREENLEE'S FREDERICKTOWN FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 42 Bank Street, Fredericktown. Interment will be in Greene County Memorial Park.
A guest book, where condolences may be expressed to the Abbadini family, is available at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
