Huntington, W.Va.
Ann Rankin Hoppe, 90, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with her Lord Monday, May 17, 2021. She was born July 8, 1930, in Charlotte, N.C., a daughter of the late Herriot and Fannie May Abernethy Mungo. I
n addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Neil Hoppe, former pastor at 20th Street Baptist Church; and her brother, Herriot "Sonny" Mungo Jr.
She formerly worked for Guiding Light Bookstore and Center of Independent Living.
She is survived by her loving family, her children, the Rev. Scott Hoppe and wife Jackie of Hurricane, W.Va.; Pamela Landacre and husband John of Huntington; Sharon McClung and husband Ron of Hurricane, and Lisa Brar and husband Harpreet of Ashland, Ohio; a brother, David (Linda) Mungo of North Carolina; a sister, Nancy Fero of Tennessee; grandchildren Meredith Ann Hoppe, MacKenzie Warren Ritchey, Leah Kathryn Seitz, Zachary Austin White, Benjamin Ross White, Patrick Neil McClung, Coleman Allen McClung, Mollie Caitlin Slaughter, Taran Singh Brar, Ava Kaur Smucker and Laihra Kaur Brar; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from noon until the 1 p.m. time of service Monday, May 24, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, PA 15401. Interment to follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Huntington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.