Uniontown
Ann Santa, 95, of Uniontown, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023.
She was born on January 28, 1928 in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Mike and Milica Bush.
Ann was a member of the Third Presbyterian Church, Uniontown. She enjoyed going to and watching the Pirates baseball games. Ann also loved horse racing, and in fact at one time owned her own race horse.
Besides her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her son, Mark Santa; her brothers, Milton Bush, Paul (Alice) Bush, Peter Bush, Joseph "Gus" Bush, George (Blanche) Bush, and Nick (Nana) Bush; her dear sister, Mildred Bush, with whom she shared her life. Ann was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Left to cherish her memory are her five nieces and nephews, Barbara Bakelaar, Larry Bush, Milica DeFabbo, Milton Bush, and Robert Bush.
Per Ann's request, services were privately held and under the care of DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, New Salem, PA.
