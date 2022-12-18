Uniontown
Anna Anastasia Subaczus Campbell passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the age of 101.
She was born on June 18, 1921, the daughter of Anastasia and Anthony Subaczus of Jeannette.
Her family immigrated from Lithuania in the early 1900’s. She was known as Annie by most or “Gra” to the children.
Annie was a strong, kind, gentle, patient and loving woman, who devoted her life to God and her family. She was a devout catholic and prayed daily. She always put everyone else and their needs before her own. Annie never had a bad word to say about anyone. She was a hard worker, resilient, compassionate and always prepared.
She loved the Christmas time of year, especially decorating, listening to Christmas carols, including her favorite, Silent Night, drinking eggnog and eating pizzelles. Her joys came from the small things in life... watching her great-grandchildren play, tending to her marigolds, going on family vacations (which she was still doing up to two years ago), going to Kennywood (for dances when there used to be a dance hall and riding roller coasters up until age 86), and having a fish sandwich from McDonald’s.
Annie was an excellent story teller as accounted for by her nieces and nephews, who especially enjoyed her ghost stories, as they were growing up. She made a friend wherever she went and was always ready for an adventure. She just needed five minutes to make a thermos of black coffee and grab her purse, which always included Dentyne gum and buttons to play button-button with the grandkids.
During her early years, Annie attended St. Boniface Catholic School. She was an “A” student and was presented the “American Legion Award” and “Medal” from Post #366, in recognition of her Courage, Character, Service, Companionship and Scholarship. Upon completing eighth grade, Annie had to sacrifice her continued education and went to work to help support her family (as many did during the war years). She was a nanny, housekeeper, and later acquired a job at the Westinghouse, Trafford, in the Coil Department, where she met her husband, Jim. Eventually they married and moved to the Clarksburg / Bridgeport, W.Va. area, where Annie accepted her role as a housewife and mom for the next 17 years. In 1968, Jim, Annie and their daughter, Carol, moved to Uniontown, which has been her established residence for the past 54 years. She has been a member of Saints Cyril & Methodius Parish for 54 years.
Annie dearly loved her daughter, Carol, of whom she was so proud, and son-in-law, Frank, with whom she made her home for the past 13 years. She adored her granddaughters, Lauren and Marissa, who lovingly named her “Gra”, their husbands, Justin and CJ and her amazing great-grandchildren, Chase, Nathan, Charley and Colton, all of whom could never do wrong in her eyes. She took such good care of her family and cherished her time with them as they likewise did.
Annie is preceded in death by her parents; four siblings; her husband, James A. Campbell; her stepdaughter, Dolores Kutsick and husband, George; and her granddaughter, Ashley Gudac.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol and son-in-law, Frank Gudac; grandchildren, Lauren and Justin Goletz, Marissa and CJ Shimshock, Drs. Koressa and Joe Malcolm and Chris Kutsick; great-grandchildren, Roy and Christine Malcolm, Rachel and Derek Carden, Chase and Nathan Goletz and Charley and Colton Shimshock; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Amedisys Hospice team of Uniontown for their excellent care and support, especially Jennifer, Rhianan and Heidi.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Elegius Mini Equine Sanctuary in McDowell, Va., or Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, Fairchance. Masses are always welcome.
A private viewing will be held.
